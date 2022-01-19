As Dominic Raab defends No 10 Downing Street, an NHS nurse describes wards as “battlegrounds.”

Health workers worked 12-hour shifts in full PPE in a “war zone,” according to Matthew Tovey, while Downing Street staff allegedly partied.

NHS nurse Matthew Tovey was donning full PPE for 12-hour shifts on wards he described as “battlefields” during the peak of the pandemic, while staff at 10 Downing Street allegedly wheeled booze into the building in a suitcase ready to party.

In May 2020, he was working in acute medicine at a hospital in South Wales, moving from unit to unit to cover staff shortages, and eventually ending up in a high-dependency unit for Covid-19 patients.

Staff at 10 Downing Street were said to have had several end-of-work get-togethers in the garden during the same month.

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has denied that 10 Downing Street broke coronavirus rules, claiming that staff there worked “under grueling conditions” throughout the pandemic.

“A cockpit for people working phenomenally hard under phenomenal strain,” he described 10 Downing Street as.

This justification of the events during lockdown, Mr. Tovey said, was “such a kick in the teeth.”

“I don’t believe anyone worked under more arduous conditions than NHS staff,” he told me.

We had to leave our homes to protect our families’ most vulnerable members, and we were given faulty PPE.

“We were all exhausted, and due to staff shortages, we couldn’t provide the care we wanted.”

It felt like I was working in a war zone during those shifts.”

“Number 10, particularly during that period when the Prime Minister was unwell and in hospital – but also throughout the pandemic – has been working phenomenally hard under grueling conditions, and I do not personally recognise the caricature that they were all partying,” Mr Raab told Sky News.

“While those ministers were partying and drinking, we were at the coalface,” Mr Tovey said.

It was a dreadful time.

We weren’t planning on having a good time.

All we wanted to do was see our families.

I was having a hard time surviving on my own.

“It was excruciatingly stressful, and there was nothing we could do about it.”

He claimed that many of his coworkers had developed mental health issues as a result of working under those conditions, despite the fact that he continued to work under those conditions.

