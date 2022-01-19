As Dominic Raab defends No 10 Downing Street, an NHS nurse describes wards as “battlegrounds.”
NHS nurse Matthew Tovey was donning full PPE for 12-hour shifts on wards he described as “battlefields” during the peak of the pandemic, while staff at 10 Downing Street allegedly wheeled booze into the building in a suitcase ready to party.
In May 2020, he was working in acute medicine at a hospital in South Wales, moving from unit to unit to cover staff shortages, and eventually ending up in a high-dependency unit for Covid-19 patients.
Staff at 10 Downing Street were said to have had several end-of-work get-togethers in the garden during the same month.
Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has denied that 10 Downing Street broke coronavirus rules, claiming that staff there worked “under grueling conditions” throughout the pandemic.
“A cockpit for people working phenomenally hard under phenomenal strain,” he described 10 Downing Street as.
This justification of the events during lockdown, Mr. Tovey said, was “such a kick in the teeth.”
“I don’t believe anyone worked under more arduous conditions than NHS staff,” he told me.
We had to leave our homes to protect our families’ most vulnerable members, and we were given faulty PPE.
“We were all exhausted, and due to staff shortages, we couldn’t provide the care we wanted.”
It felt like I was working in a war zone during those shifts.”
“Number 10, particularly during that period when the Prime Minister was unwell and in hospital – but also throughout the pandemic – has been working phenomenally hard under grueling conditions, and I do not personally recognise the caricature that they were all partying,” Mr Raab told Sky News.
“While those ministers were partying and drinking, we were at the coalface,” Mr Tovey said.
It was a dreadful time.
We weren’t planning on having a good time.
All we wanted to do was see our families.
I was having a hard time surviving on my own.
“It was excruciatingly stressful, and there was nothing we could do about it.”
He claimed that many of his coworkers had developed mental health issues as a result of working under those conditions, despite the fact that he continued to work under those conditions.
For one emergency department doctor who worked throughout the pandemic, Dominic Raab’s defence of staff events at Downing Street was “completely sickening”.
The doctor, who works in a district general hospital 30 miles outside of London, said attempts to defend alleged breaches of lockdown restrictions by claiming that Government staff were working under “gruelling conditions” enraged her.
“People in my professions are just outraged at how the whole pandemic has been handled”, she told i. “I never wanted to be clapped on the streets, we just wanted respect.
“I absolutely stuck to the rules and it makes me really, really angry when people make excuses saying, ‘Well, everybody broke the rules.’ They didn’t. I stuck to the rules because I wanted to be able to look back and say I did the right thing and can sleep at night.”
She described how her hospital was hit by a “tsunami of cases” as coronavirus took hold in the population in spring 2020 creating a “nightmare” scenario
One of the hardest parts for her was giving bad news to families of patients who were dying while maintaining coronavirus restrictions, she said. “What was so dreadful was breaking bad news over the phone and then saying, ‘We are really sorry but you are not going to be able to come in and say goodbye to your relative.”
She remembers one particular “absolutely heart-breaking” situation where she had to tell an elderly woman she couldn’t see her husband of 47 years to say goodbye. “She was stuck at home and because she was classified as vulnerable no one could see her to even give her a hug.”
The doctor, who wished to remain anonymous for work reasons, described Boris Johnson as “mendacious and morally bankrupt”.
She added: “He is somebody who should never have been given high office. I would like to see a complete change of government.”