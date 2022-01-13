As embattled Boris Johnson hunkers down in No. 10, a stoney silence falls over the Tory party.

As embattled Boris Johnson hunkers down in No10, a stoney silence falls over the Tory party.

Warm words of support from Tory MPs, councillors, and association members were scarce.

Many Conservative MPs remained deafeningly silent in support of Boris Johnson, who is currently under fire.

The Prime Minister hunkered down in his No. 10 office on Thursday, as his critics demanded his resignation over his admission that he attended a drinks event while the country was in lockdown.

His spokesman said he had planned to visit a vaccination center but had to cancel due to a family member testing positive for Covid-19.

Mr Johnson, no doubt, hoped that his brief disappearance from public view would help to calm public outrage over the allegations.

Only four senior Conservatives have publicly called for Mr Johnson’s resignation, and many people are waiting for the Cabinet Office investigation’s findings.

However, warm words of support from Conservative MPs, councillors, and association members were scarce, with many refusing to respond to requests for comment.

The public, according to Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Paul Givan, did not believe Mr Johsnon’s explanation that the drinks gathering was a work event.

He said, “I don’t think the public accepted that justification.”

“At the end of the day, Boris Johnson not only needs to persuade the general public, but he also needs to persuade his own party.”

“It is they who will decide the Prime Minister’s future,” he added, implying that the Conservative Party would be prepared to act if the controversies surrounding Downing Street persisted.

Either he makes his own decision about his future, or the Conservative Party will.”

Local politicians chastised Mr Johnson, accusing him of undermining public trust in the government.

“I cannot condone any breaches of legislation that was specifically put in place to protect our health during a global pandemic,” John Dwyer, Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Cheshire, told the Press Association.

“Trust, consent, and good will underpin people’s faith in the system.”

“Undoubtedly, that faith has been shattered.”

It would be difficult to defend Mr Johnson if it emerged that he “knew what he was,” according to his Cumbria alternative number.

