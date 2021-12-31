As England prepares to celebrate New Year’s Eve, there have been a total of 189,846 new infections reported.

As England prepares for New Year’s Eve celebrations, a total of 189,846 new infections have been reported.

According to Office of National Statistics estimates, 2.2 million people, or more than 3% of the population, are currently infected with Covid-19.

On the last day of 2021, daily Covid-19 infections hit a new high, as England pushed forward with raucous New Year’s Eve celebrations.

On Friday, 189,846 cases were reported across the United Kingdom, up slightly from the previous all-time high of 189,213 cases reported on Thursday and significantly higher than the 122,186 cases reported a week ago.

Due to testing constraints, the number of confirmed cases is likely to be underestimated; separate modelling from the Office of National Statistics suggests that more than one in every 25 people in England and one in every 15 in London is currently infected with Covid-19.

According to the ONS estimate for the week ending December 23, 2.2 million people, or more than 3% of the population, are infected with Covid-19.

Boris Johnson has refused to follow the devolved administrations in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland in putting new curbs in place to limit the spread of Omicron as the world rings in 2022, despite the stark numbers.

In the meantime, NHS absences due to Covid have increased by 30% in a week, from 18,829 on December 19 to 24,632 on Boxing Day.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag), expressed concern on Friday about how the NHS would deal with the rising number of Omicron cases.

“I don’t think we’ve yet reached the Government’s threshold for the NHS being overwhelmed,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“What concerns me the most is our NHS staff, my dear colleagues who have worked tirelessly throughout the infection’s multiple waves.

How will they manage?

“We need to really extend our care to them, give them every support we can, and do everything we can to make the NHS a great place to work, which it is in the main, but I’m really worried about NHS staff.”

According to the most recent figures, 11,918 people have been admitted to hospitals with Covid-19, up from 7,356 at the beginning of December but still far below the 38,000 who were admitted at the peak of the last wave.

