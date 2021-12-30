Covid cases in Europe: As Europe battles the Omicron ‘tidal wave,’ France sends in face masks.

Since Christmas, the highly transmissible Omicron variant has spread to record numbers of people in Spain, France, Italy, and Denmark.

As the highly transmissible Omicron variant races across Europe, countries in Europe are seeing record-high numbers of Covid-19 infections, prompting governments to reimpose restrictions.

With 100,760 cases reported on Wednesday, Spain became the country with the highest number of infections since the pandemic began in March of last year.

According to El Mundo, the number of patients admitted to hospitals with Covid-19 is comparatively low, at 7.69 percent.

Despite the high demand for tests and long lines outside pharmacies, the Spanish government has decided to relax self-isolation rules, requiring people to quarantine for only seven days instead of the usual ten.

Infections in Italy have reached an all-time high, with 98,030 new cases reported every day on Wednesday.

However, in response to concerns about a labor shortage caused by an increase in the number of people in quarantine, Italy has also relaxed its rules, eliminating self-isolation for those who have come into contact with a positive case – and who have received a booster.

The number of new Covid daily cases in France has risen to a “dizzying” 208,000 on Wednesday, a new national and European high.

As a result, health authorities in Paris have announced that wearing face masks outside will become mandatory as of Friday.

“I would no longer refer to Omicron as a wave; I would refer to it as a tidal wave,” French Health Minister Olivier Véran told lawmakers on Wednesday.

The face mask law will apply to everyone aged 11 and up, but those inside vehicles, cyclists, users of two-wheeled transportation such as scooters, and those participating in sports will not be required to wear one, according to a statement from the Paris police headquarters.

According to Statens Serum Institut statistics seen by Bloomberg, Denmark had 23,228 daily new cases on Wednesday, up 44% from the previous high.

To combat the rising number of infections, restrictions were reinstated last week, including a negative test for all visitors to the country, regardless of vaccination status.

While an estimated 600 people arriving from Denmark were denied entry to Sweden after failing to comply with a new requirement, which went into effect on Wednesday, requiring them to show a.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

