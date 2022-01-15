As Facebook hesitated to act against abuse, internet perverts committed 8,000 child sex crimes.

PERVERTS allegedly committed 8,000 online child sex crimes while Facebook failed to address the problem, according to a report released yesterday.

Experts pleaded with the tech giant for assistance, but they had to wait three months. It blamed an administrative error for not sending a 3,000-word response in November.

Campaigners fear that 24 children are groomed every week on Meta’s sites.

A global coalition of 60 organizations sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and senior executive Nick Clegg demanding that they publish research on the risks that children face on their platforms.

Until The Sun on Sunday contacted them this weekend, no one responded.

Meta has been accused of being “in denial” by the NSPCC.

According to their findings, offenders used Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in half of grooming crimes where the platform was known.

A woman who was groomed on Facebook when she was 13 and then abused for years said the lack of transparency “sickened” her.

“I want to see Facebook publish their research to show they acknowledge the abuse my daughter and so many other children have experienced on their sites,” she continued.

“If Meta cannot or will not provide answers about how their platforms contribute to harm, there are serious questions about their corporate responsibility,” said NSPCC chief executive Sir Peter Wanless.

“Our letter was originally drafted in November but was not sent due to an administrative error on our part,” Meta said, apologizing for the delay.

“No other platform has shared more information with researchers and academics than we have.”

“On our platforms, we have zero tolerance for child exploitation, and we continue to collaborate with outside experts and law enforcement to help keep people safe online.”

“We’re focusing on preventing harm by banning suspicious profiles and restricting adults from messaging children they aren’t connected with, in addition to making referrals to the authorities.”

“We’ve shared more information with researchers and academics than any other platform, and we’ll continue to look for ways to give external researchers more access to our data while maintaining people’s privacy.”