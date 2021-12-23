Here are ten things you may not know about André Rieu as fans rush to buy tickets for his Hydro concert.

Here are ten things you might not know about André Rieu as fans rush to buy tickets for his Hydro concert.

Here are ten things you probably didn’t know about André Rieu as fans rush to buy tickets for his Hydro concert.

From his multi-million-pound instrument to his castle residence, the ‘King of Waltz’ is more than just a classical musician.

He has millions of fans around the world and platinum record sales that most musicians can only dream of.

This year, on December 14, Dutch violinist André Rieu will perform a show-stopping performance for classical music fans in Glasgow.

We look at ten surprising facts about the King of Waltz you may not know as tickets for his SSE Hydro concert continue to sell out.

André, like so many other great composers and musicians before him, was a child prodigy.

He started playing the violin when he was five years old and went on to study at the Royal Conservatoire of Liège, the Conservatorium Maastricht, the Music Academy in Brussels, and finally the Royal Conservatoire of Brussels, where he received his ‘Premier Prix’ degree.

André’s father, after whom he was named, was the Maastricht Symphony Orchestra’s conductor.

His full name is André Léon Marie Nicolas Rieu, a Dutch violinist.

As one of the world’s best-selling classical artists, the 67-year-old has sold over 40 million records worldwide.

Michael and André have both charted in the music industry, despite their vastly different styles.

At the end of 2016, André’s album Falling in Love debuted at number seven on the charts, while Bublé’s only reached number nine.

André is a multi-million-euro Stradivarius violinist who travels with his instrument.

The ex-Captain Saville violin, which was built in 1667, is known for its unrivaled sound.

When asked if he sleeps with his violin, he said, “No, I sleep with my wife – but the violin is in between.”

It’s only fitting that the King of Waltz lives in a home that reflects his status, and Andre’s home does.

André now lives in Maastricht, in a castle where he learned to play the piano as a child.

He bought the property after achieving success and restored it to its former glory, complete with gold chandeliers and oil paintings.

André Rieu is one of the most popular musicians in the world, with over 70,000 fans attending his concerts around the world each year.

