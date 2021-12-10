As fears about the omicron variant grow in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said that an update is ‘likely’ for Friday.

As fears about the omicron variant grow in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has promised an update for Friday.

From St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh, the First Minister is expected to address Scots about the latest situation regarding the pandemic.

It comes just days after she said in a statement to the Scottish Parliament that cases of the new strain had increased tenfold.

The First Minister’s spokesperson was asked if a briefing would be held tomorrow.

“I think it’s likely that she’ll be leading a press briefing tomorrow at St Andrew’s House,” they told the Daily Record.

The Scottish Government has yet to announce a time for the briefing.

One new case of the omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 109.

However, the Scottish Government warned that due to a change in reporting that comes with a two-day lag due to “additional quality control and processing,” this was a “relatively lower number of confirmed cases.”

Due to processing issues at labs, delays between specimens being taken and results being received and reported have been reported over the daily overall case numbers.

In the last 24 hours, the government reported 16 coronavirus deaths and 3,196 cases.

The daily death toll in Scotland, based on people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days, has now reached 9,688.

The daily test positivity rate was 8.0 percent, which was lower than the previous day’s rate of 8.1 percent.

On Tuesday, 578 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals, down four from the day before, and 39 were admitted to intensive care, down three from the day before.

A total of 4,358,725 people have had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccination, 3,967,477 have had their second dose, and 2,000,915 have had their third dose or booster.