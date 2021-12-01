As fears grow over the spread of a new Omicron variant, the number of Covid deaths has risen to 171 and the number of cases has risen to more than 48,000.

As fears grow over the spread of a new Omicron variant, Covid deaths reach 171 and cases reach more than 48k in a single day.

The number of daily Covid deaths has risen to 171 as fears grow about the spread of a new Omicron variant.

The number of new cases has risen to 48,000, implying that over 10 million people have tested positive in total.

In the United Kingdom, a total of 144,969 people have died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid test.

The death toll was 11% higher than the previous Wednesday’s figure of 149.

It comes as the dreaded Omicron variant spreads across the United Kingdom, with 32 cases reported so far.

There are 7,634 virus patients in hospitals this week, down from 7,911 last week, but the number has risen since Monday.

Cases of Omicron have been discovered in the East Midlands, East of England, London, the South East, and the North West.

The variant appears to be more contagious, and tests are underway to see if it causes more severe disease or if vaccines are less effective against it.

“We are very likely to find more cases in the coming days,” said Jenny Harries, the UK Health Security Agency’s chief executive.

Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, described the strain as the “new kid on the block,” adding that scientists from all over the world are concerned.

“It’s always been the case that at some point, we’ll get a variant that gives us heightened concern,” he told a Downing Street briefing.

“We’re in that situation with Omicron right now.”

Officials are now frantically attempting to halt the spread, with the British public being urged to “be vigilant” in order to save Christmas.

Ministers have vowed to stay on the “front foot” in the fight against the super-spreading variant, pledging to give millions of Britons their Covid booster shot ahead of schedule.

The Omicron variant “may have given the virus extra legs” in the race against vaccines, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid, but it can be overcome.

He also stated that if the strain turns out to be a hoax, new restrictions such as mask wearing and travel restrictions will be lifted.

Before the end of the year, an additional 13 million people over the age of 18 will be eligible for a third dose of the vaccine, according to government scientists.

In an attempt to strengthen the nation’s immunity in the face of the worrying new strain, children aged 12 to 15 will be given a second dose of the vaccine.

Experts believe that by shortening the time between the second and third doses of the vaccine from six to three months, the UK will be able to stay ahead of the new Covid variant.

