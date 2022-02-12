As fears of a Russian invasion grow, Biden and Putin call each other on the phone to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

As fears of a Russian invasion grow, Biden and Putin have a crisis phone call about Ukraine.

On Saturday, Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are holding a high-stakes phone call over Ukraine.

This is the first time the two world leaders have spoken publicly since December, and it comes less than 24 hours after Washington warned that the volatile situation could erupt into violence at any time.

According to The New York Post, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called this “a pivotal moment” in diplomacy as Russia continues to build up its military presence near the Ukrainian border.

After speaking with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday, Blinken said, “So far, we’ve only seen escalation from Moscow.”

“This is a watershed moment.

Whatever happens, we’ll be ready.”

The United States and other Western nations are rushing to prepare for a possible war and have ordered all non-essential employees and citizens to flee the country.

Embassy employees, private citizens, and approximately 150 Florida National Guardsmen are among those affected.

Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Italy, and the Netherlands have all called for their citizens to leave Ukraine.

Despite Putin’s denials of plans to invade Ukraine, Russia continues to build up its military presence in the region.

There will be more to come…

