Fears of a Russian invasion have prompted the UK to send weapons and military personnel to Ukraine for’self-defence.’

Although British personnel and weapons will be sent to Ukraine to assist forces, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson insists that “British troops will not be deploying to fight Russians.”

The UK is sending “light, anti-armour, defensive weapon systems” and military personnel to Ukraine, according to the Defense Secretary, as fears mount that Russia will invade the country in the coming weeks.

On Monday, Ben Wallace warned of “hardening Russian rhetoric, increased cyber activity, and widespread disinformation that could be used as a pretext for a Russian military intervention.”

While Mr Wallace has already ruled out sending British troops to fight in Ukraine, he told Parliament: “In light of Russia’s increasingly threatening behavior, the UK is providing a new security assistance package to increase Ukraine’s defensive capabilities, in addition to our current support.”

“We have decided to provide Ukraine with light anti-armour defensive weapon systems.”

“A small number of UK personnel will also provide early-stage training for a limited time as part of Operation Orbital before returning to the UK.”

“This security assistance package complements Ukraine’s existing training and capabilities, as well as those provided by the UK and other European and American allies.”

“Ukraine has every right to defend its borders, and this new package of assistance will help it do so even better.”

“We support the new delivery of defensive weaponry that the Defence Secretary announced this afternoon,” Labour’s shadow Defence Secretary John Healey said, “but let us be clear that it will be framed as provocation by Russian propagandists.”

He urged the government to “state unequivocally” that the weapons “will not be used unless Russia invades.”

“These weapons are short-range,” Mr Wallace added.

They’re tactical, not strategic.

They’re the kinds of systems you’d use if you were under attack.

Despite the fact that this is an infantry-level weapon system, it would cause people to pause and consider their actions.

It would be a part of the defensive mechanism if tanks rolled into Ukraine and invaded.”

“If Russia attacks militarily, the first and foremost response will be in the areas of sanctions and diplomacy, as well as the consequences that President,” said the Defense Secretary.

