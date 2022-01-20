As fears of a Ukrainian invasion grow, Russian troops are being told to “prepare for war” and mass within striking distance of Kiev.

As fears of a Ukrainian invasion grow, Russian soldiers are being told to “prepare for war” and mass within striking distance of Kiev.

NEW EVIDENCE of a massive build-up of troops and military hardware on Ukraine’s northern border, within striking distance of the capital Kiev, has surfaced today.

After being told they could be away from home for nine months, servicemen’s families expect them to be involved in a long war.

After a surge in troop and equipment movements from Russia’s far east in recent days, forces are now less than 20 miles from Ukraine’s border in Belarus.

New videos show paratroopers practicing invasion drills ahead of hastily planned joint “exercises” with Putin’s ally Belarus.

According to DFRLab’s analysis, trains carrying rocket launchers, armored vehicles, and communication trucks have been spotted near Belarus towns Gomel and Rechitsa.

Another study by Radio Liberty and the Conflict Intelligence Team found that military police, which are critical in an invasion, are among the forces moving close to Ukraine.

The drills, Russia said today, are in response to a military build-up near Ukraine’s border in Poland and Lithuania.

“We share our Belarusian allies’ concern about the build-up of Nato’s military presence along Belarus’ external borders,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

“Russia and Belarus are obligated to respond appropriately in this regard, including through joint air patrols, regular joint training, exercises, and other means.”

Observers see it as a smokescreen for invasion preparations, which the West now expects to occur soon.

The United Kingdom has warned that war could be “days away” and has sent anti-tank missiles as well as instructors to Ukraine’s defenses.

Yesterday, the United States gave Nato allies Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia permission to send anti-tank missiles made in the United States to Ukraine to help deter an invasion.

In the coming days, the Pentagon plans to send another (dollar)200 million in weapons, ammunition, and equipment.

“My guess is he will move in,” President Joe Biden said of Vladimir Putin.

He needs to take action.”

“However, I believe he will come to regret it,” he added.

“Putin made that decision entirely on his own.

That’s a decision he’s making.

I’m guessing it depends on which side of the bed he wakes up on in the morning.”

The massing of troops in Belarus adds to Russia’s massive forces in Ukraine’s east, as well as in Crimea and the Black Sea to the south.

According to new research, only a portion of the military’s equipment and troops will attend the exercises’ announced training grounds.

“The other half came to a halt near Gomel, only 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Ukraine’s Chernihiv region, and…

