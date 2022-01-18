As fears of an invasion of Ukraine grow, Russia and Belarus will hold joint military exercises.

As fears of a Ukrainian invasion grow, Russia and Belarus will hold joint military exercises.

As Russia conducts war games near its border with Ukraine, tensions between Russia and the West are rising.

Russian military forces have arrived in Belarus, a former Soviet republic, for joint drills as tensions over Ukraine escalate, with fears of an invasion of Kyiv growing.

Belarus said it would participate in the “Allied Resolve” drills with Russia beginning next month, citing the presence of more than 30,000 soldiers near Belarus’s borders from Poland, a Nato (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) member, and the Baltic states.

“Set an exact date and let us know,” Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said, “so we aren’t blamed for massing troops here out of the blue, as if we’re preparing to go to war.”

In comments circulated by state media, he described the drills as “normal” drills aimed at “working out a certain plan for confronting these forces: the West, the Baltics, and Poland, as well as the south – Ukraine.”

Given the harsh sanctions imposed by the west after a brutal crackdown on domestic protests in 2020, Belarus is heavily reliant on its relationship with Russia.

Russia’s military build-up along the Ukrainian border, where it has an estimated 100,000 troops, has sparked concern in the west.

Even as it appeared to be moving missile launchers across Russia towards Europe this week, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied accusations from the West that it is planning an invasion of its former Soviet neighbor.

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed as “total disinformation” a new claim that Russia was fabricating a pretext to invade Ukraine.

On Friday, the White House announced that US intelligence officials had concluded that Moscow had already dispatched operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage and blame them on Ukraine in a “false-flag operation” to create a pretext for an invasion.

Russia is requesting that the West provide legally binding assurances that Ukraine will never join NATO and that the deployment of arms and troops to former Soviet republics will come to a halt.

During last week’s Russia-US talks in Geneva and a Nato-Russia meeting in Brussels, Washington and its allies flatly rejected Moscow’s demands.

If the West refuses to meet Moscow’s demands, Russian President Vladimir Putin has threatened to take unspecified “military-technical measures.”

