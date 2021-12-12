As fears of omicron grow in Glasgow, the city’s 34 covid hotspots have been identified.

As fears of omicron grow in Glasgow, there are 34 covid hotspots.

As the country prepares for a possible ‘tsunami’ of cases, dozens of Glasgow City neighborhoods are experiencing a high number of covid infections.

The virus has only been suppressed in one area.

More than 30 covid hotspot neighborhoods have been identified in Glasgow, as the country grapples with a ‘tsunami’ of infections linked to a new variant.

Just two weeks before Christmas, 34 neighborhoods have more than 400 cases per 100,000 residents.

Glasgow City has a 7-day positive rate of 319.5 per 100,000, with 2,031 new cases reported in the first week of December.

Figures for the last five days are unavailable, during which Nicola Sturgeon predicted a “tsunami of infections” of Omicron cases in Scotland and announced new measures to address the rise in cases before Christmas.

Due to concerns about the new variant, Public Health Scotland has advised people to postpone their Christmas parties this year.

On Saturday, there were 12 more deaths and 4,087 new positive cases reported, with 552 people in hospitals with newly confirmed covid.

Infection levels are high throughout the city, with the worst outbreaks occurring in Drumchapel North and South.

Last week, the North had a 7-day rate of 775.2 per 100,000, while the South had 668.8.

Easterhouse East, Drumry East and West, Barmalloch, and Carmunnock North are among the worst-affected areas in Glasgow City.

A worrying number of cases have been reported in Summerston Central and West, Baillieston East, Toryglen and Oatlands, and Blairdardie East, Battlefield, Dowanhill, and Ibrox.

A number of areas in the city have managed to keep the virus at bay, with one area recording only three cases.

Sighthill is currently the only neighborhood in the city with fewer than three cases per week.

The areas with the most recent cases are Glasgow Harbour and Partick South, Milton West, Bridgeton, Govanhill West, Yoker South, and Dennistoun North.