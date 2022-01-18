As fellow motorists were shocked, a driver was caught watching PORN in a £75,000 Tesla while stuck in traffic.

As other drivers went about their daily routine in Addington, South London, the motorist was snapped with the X-rated scenes on his large console screen in the electric car.

Dan Kitchener, who was stuck in traffic when he noticed the unusual sight, snapped a photo of the Tesla car and recorded shocking footage inside.

Through the back window of his 70-plate Tesla S, which is worth around £75,000, the father-of-one could spy the naughty scenes on the big screen.

“It was heavy traffic,” Dan explained.

It was literally stopping and starting, with short bursts of about 5 mph.

“At first, it appeared as if the Tesla driver was looking through a catalog or something similar.

‘Well, that’s naughty while he’s driving,’ I thought to myself.

“As we progressed, I noticed him clicking on images and zooming in. I did a double-take when I realized he was zooming in on completely naked pictures of women.”

“I couldn’t believe my eyes.

It appeared to be a website, and he was simply scrolling through it.

“I couldn’t believe what I was hearing.”

“For once, I didn’t mind being stuck in some slow traffic this morning,” Dan joked.

The scenery was stunning.

“Just when you think you’ve seen it all,” says the narrator.

Last Wednesday, January 12, around 8.15 a.m., the Tesla driver was seen looking at the raunchy adult clips.

It is illegal to watch any screen while driving that does not contain driving data, and if you are suspected of being distracted, police can pull you over.

If you’re caught being visibly distracted behind the wheel, you could be charged with careless or dangerous driving.

This could result in fines of up to £5,000, six points on your license, or a complete driving ban.

“One day we will build life-like 3D interactive holograms only for some kid to jerk off and watch real life porn with it,” one Reddit user said after seeing the image.

Other Reddit users said that truck drivers do this all the time while on the road.

“I had a relative who was a truck driver and said this type of thing is way more common than you’d think,” one person said.

Other drivers mocked the Tesla driver, but they also urged other drivers to drive safely.

“Oh no,” one driver joked.

“Keep both hands on the…,” another said, referring to a crack in his screen.

