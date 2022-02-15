As final words before OD revealed, Alphonse Williams, King Richard’s grandson, had a tragic life and never met coach.

Alphonse Williams, KING Richard’s young grandson, opened up about his depression battle just days before his tragic death, according to his mother.

Serena and Venus Williams’ 21-year-old nephew, who was estranged from his famous relatives, died earlier this month of a suspected overdose.

After a recent diagnosis of Peyronie’s disease, which causes the curvature of the penis, his heartbroken mother Sabrina, 57, revealed he was suffering from depression.

She told The Sun exclusively, “This hit him so hard.”

“He was only 22 years old, but he felt like his life was coming to an end.”

“On Monday night [before he died], he said, ‘This is not the life I want to live.’

Alphonse had spoken with his father, Sabrina’s ex-husband, the day before his tragic death, and expressed how much he was suffering.

“I thought he was studying on Thursday night, so I knocked on his door at nine o’clock and he didn’t answer,” she recalled.

“I thought to myself, ‘Maybe…,’ but then I told myself, ‘No, Sabrina, you can’t think like that.’ I just assumed he fell asleep.”

“When I awoke at four a.m., the light was still turned on.”

‘OK, he’s studying,’ I said, but I knew he was gone in my head.

I simply didn’t want to deal with it.

“I texted him at 7.30 p.m., he didn’t respond, so I opened the door to his room and found him dead that night.”

The bereaved mother, who lives in Las Vegas and shared a house with Alphonse and his older brother Elijah, 23, said Alphonse attempted suicide two and a half years ago and that she prayed for him.

Alphonse, who suffered from bipolar disorder, is thought to have overdosed on an unknown medication.

The results of his autopsy are still being withheld.

Sabrina previously spoke out about her estranged father Richard, 80, and daughters Serena and Venus’s lack of interest in Alphonse.

“The rest of the family,” she said, referring to her estranged father and siblings.

She is Richard’s half-sister from his first marriage to Betty Johnson, the mother of the sporting duo.

Last year, Sabrina told The Sun that he told her when she was eight years old that he was going out to buy her a bike before walking out the door and never returning.

She blasted her father for being a serial philanderer with multiple secret sons and daughters all over the United States.

“I’m sure there are more siblings,” says the narrator.

