As five people were killed in an SUV rampage during the Waukesha Christmas parade, parents screamed their children’s names and bodies flew everywhere.

FIVE people were killed when an SUV plowed into a Christmas parade, and parents screamed their children’s names. Bodies flew everywhere.

A red Ford Escape sped through the parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday, injuring more than 40 people, including 12 children.

When the horror struck, families and performers were celebrating an annual holiday event.

Cops opened fire on the SUV as it sped away after crashing through a barrier.

The vehicle struck more than 40 people, including some children, according to local police Chief Dan Thompson during a press conference.

Thompson also stated that one person of interest has been apprehended, adding that the investigation is “fluid” and that the priority at this time is “working with victims’ families.”

“All I heard was screaming and then people yelling out their children’s names,” Angela O’Boyle, a witness whose apartment overlooked the parade in the Milwaukee suburb, told CNN.

“I saw the car come and plow into the band that was just passing by my balcony at the time,” she explained.

“It immediately hit at least two people and rolled them over,” she said.

“Then I continued down the road to People’s Park, which is at the end of the block -and it didn’t stop.”

A 19-year-old witness, Brayden Kowalski, told Fox News that he was with his family when he saw bodies thrown around by the car.

“[The driver] is just blowing through people, hitting a lot of people, bodies flying everywhere,” Kowalski said.

“It seemed like a lot of people were thrown up into the air.”

Kowalski went on to say that he and his mother dashed into the crowd to aid the injured.

“There were a lot of people with broken limbs, like a lot of broken legs, a lot of people shouting with broken legs,” says one witness.

It was a terrifying experience.”

According to one eyewitness, the driver of the vehicle appeared to be “trying to hit people.”

“He was swerving all over the place.”

More eyewitness accounts describe a dance team of young girls “between the ages of nine and fifteen” who were possibly hit by the vehicle.

A dancing child enjoying the parade was nearly hit by the speeding vehicle, according to one Twitter user.

“This is the most peaceful, loving town,” Kowalski said to Fox.

Everyone is incredibly pleasant.

‘You’d never expect this to happen…’ I’ve heard people say.

