As focus groups reveal ‘near universal’ anger from Conservatives, pressure mounts on MPs to take action against Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson should resign before the next general election, according to one Tory chair who spent the weekend polling members.

Constituents are bombarding MPs with emails, and focus groups reveal “near universal” calls for Boris Johnson to resign from Tory voters.

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative, said he had received 1000 emails about the No10 parties since Friday, adding, “Of those from my constituents, they are 95% against the PM.”

Mr Johnson’s plan to stay in Downing Street by introducing new policies and sacking No10 staff, he claims, will not change that because “these are things he should have done anyway.”

“That’s not going to cut it,” he told me, adding, “For me, the buck stops with the PM. You set the culture as the head of the organization.”

Mr Bridgen is the fifth MP to confirm he sent Sir Graham Brady, chair of the 1922 Committee, a letter of no confidence.

A total of 54 votes are required to call a vote.

Many have said they will wait until the Sue Gray investigation is completed, and some local organizations have been polling members to gauge public sentiment.

Mr Johnson should resign before the next general election, according to one association chair who spent the weekend polling members.

“I’m not sure now is the time for him to go, especially given some of his critics’ hypocrisy,” they said.

“However, things at No10 must change; he is ultimately responsible, and I continue to believe he should resign before the next election.”

On Wednesday and Thursday in Bolton and Cheltenham, James Johnson, a former No10 pollster and co-founder of JL Partners, conducted focus groups with long-term and new Tory voters.

Mr Johnson told me that among old and new Tory supporters, there was a near-universal consensus that the Prime Minister should resign.

He described it as “almost universal.”

“They mistook him for the leader; he accepts responsibility.”

“You’d think swing voters would be more critical than long-term voters, but it was almost universal, regardless of political history.”

People were upset about being lied to more than the actual parties, according to the focus groups.

“It’s not just the object –.”

