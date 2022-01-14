As France reopens its borders for tourism following omicron fears, here are all the rules for UK tourists.

The French government has finally reopened their borders to UK holidaymakers after a month-long ban, effective today (January 14), allowing fully vaccinated travelers to enter without an ‘essential’ reason.

France has reopened their borders after a month-long ban due to covid fears with the latest omicron variant.

This means that tourists from the United Kingdom can now vacation abroad in places like Paris without needing an “essential” reason.

The news comes just a few weeks after the French government revised its rules to only allow ‘essential’ visits and those who must travel for work.

According to Reuters, France recorded nearly 4,000 covid cases today (January 14), with nearly 4,000 in intensive care, and a new high of nearly 300,000 total cases on Thursday.

So, what does this mean for British tourists planning a trip to France?

On the way to France, passengers will be required to take a test, with the rules for the return flight being relaxed.

This is because the Scottish Government eliminated all pre-departure tests. However, once back in the UK, people will be required to perform a covid test using a lateral flow device on day two to ensure they have not contracted anything.

If they test positive for an LFT, they’ll need to do a PCR test to see if any new variants have emerged.

Self-isolation will be required of the individual(s).

Travelers, regardless of vaccine status, must do the following in order to cross the French border:

Travellers who have not been fully vaccinated must self-isolate for 10 days upon arrival in France, subject to police checks.

Unvaccinated travelers must also have a “compelling reason” for traveling, so this rule remains unchanged.

You must also provide the following:

Upon arrival in France, all passengers may be required to take a test, including Eurostar passengers at Gare du Nord.

Anyone who tests positive for covid will be placed in self-isolation for ten days.