As Gabby Petito’s family meets with the FBI, a major update on Brian Laundrie’s notebook discovered by his body has been released.

After meeting with the FBI on Thursday, the families of Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito have reached an agreement regarding the couple’s belongings.

The notebook found by Laundrie’s body at the Carlton Reserve on October 20, 2021 is one of the assets currently in the possession of the FBI.

“There has been an agreement in principle on the distribution of property between the families,” Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino told WFLA.

Gabby’s parents, Joe and Nichole, met with the FBI in Tampa on Thursday, according to News Nation’s Brian Entin; however, the purpose of the meeting is still unknown.

