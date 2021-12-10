As Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial continues, Prince Andrew is seen looking worried.

As Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial continues, Prince Andrew was seen looking worried.

As Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking trial continues, Prince Andrew appears concerned.

Yesterday, the Duke of York, 61, was horseback riding near Windsor Castle.

A photo of paedo Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell at the Queen’s Balmoral estate was seen by a US court.

The photo shows the couple relaxing on a bench on the deck of a log cabin on the royal estate’s grounds.

The never-before-seen photo was taken at Her Majesty’s Scottish residence in 1999, where Prince Andrew is said to have hosted multi-millionaire paedophile Epstein.

Epstein’s entourage, which included a model in her twenties, was reportedly hosted by Prince Andrew.

Images of Maxwell giving Epstein a creepy foot massage were also released.

The Prince was photographed at Balmoral earlier this year as US lawyers attempted to serve him with sex abuse lawsuit papers.

The claims have always been denied by Prince Andrew.

[email protected] or 0207 782 4104.

You can contact us via WhatsApp at 07423 720 250.

Videos are also something that we pay for.

To submit yours, go here.

For the next six weeks, get The Sun newspaper delivered for free by clicking here.