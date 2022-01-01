As gunfire echoes across the United States on New Year’s Eve 2022, at least 8 people are killed, including two teenagers.

As gunfire rang out across the United States on New Year’s Eve 2022, at least eight people were killed, including two teenagers.

Several New Year’s Eve parties across the country saw a wave of violence, including fatal shootings in Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia.

The city of Philadelphia had the highest death toll, with three people killed in separate quintuple and triple shootings on Saturday morning.

The quintuple shooting took place near Temple University on Cecil B Moor Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Two unidentified individuals were killed, and three women were wounded, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

The victims were shot multiple times and taken to Temple University Hospital, where they died.

The three women were taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle.

According to police, they are in a stable condition.

“What I can tell you is that when they were shot, they were part of a larger group that had gathered here in this area for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day festivities,” Pace said.

In 2021, Philadelphia had the highest number of homicides ever, with 562, more than doubling the total of 250 in 2014.

In 2020, the city saw a spike in gun violence that began to reach historic levels.

Experts believe that a pandemic, economic upheaval, a nationwide reckoning over racial inequity, and social and political unrest, all of which occurred at the same time, are to blame.

In its most recent budget, the city set aside (dollar)155 million for public safety, including (dollar)16 million for neighborhood-based anti-violence groups.

A 33-year-old man was killed and two 23-year-old women were injured in a triple shooting at a different New Year’s Eve party.

The party was held at an auto parts store on East Luray Street, according to police.

Around 1:30 a.m., the shooter, who police said was at the party and may have known the victims, fired at least six shots, striking the 33-year-old multiple times in the chest and the women once each in the leg, according to Pace.

At Temple University Hospital, the women’s conditions were stable.

The gunman was described as a man in his 30s wearing a yellow hoodie under a puffer jacket, according to cops.

In a Minneapolis New Year’s Eve shooting, a 15-year-old teen was killed and another was injured.

At 4:30 p.m., Minneapolis police responded to a shooting on North Dupont Avenue, where one person was killed and another was injured.

A gunshot wound was discovered on the unidentified teen.

He was declared dead on the spot.

A 16-year-old teen was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital as the second teen…

