As he and Lauren Sanchez party in St. Louis, Jeff Bezos looks unrecognizable.

As he and Lauren Sanchez party in St. Louis, Jeff Bezos appears unrecognizable.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos rang in the New Year in St Barts with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, and some have compared him to rapper Pitbull.

On Saturday, the 57-year-old billionaire posted several photos from the glitzy event to his Instagram account.

However, one observant Twitter user noticed that Bezos had an uncanny resemblance to rapper Pitbull.

“Jeff Bezos inches closer to becoming Pitbull,” tweeted Parker Molloy, retweeting a photo of Bezos and Sanchez arm-in-arm from the party.

He later added a gif of Pitbull with a bald head and shades to further emphasize the comparison.

Nearly 49,500 people have liked the post, and 1,900 people have commented.

“Oh, my God,” one commenter wrote.

It’s an uncanny resemblance.

Although Mr Worldwide, Pitbull, wore it better.”

“I swear I thought that was Pitbull,” said another.

Many people made their own comparisons, with some claiming he resembled Canadian singer Paul Shaffer.

Others couldn’t help but notice Bezos’s bright orange shirt, which he paired with chinos and shades for the party.

“Bezos for sure got that shirt at Dan Flashes,” one Twitter user wrote.

Bezos’ younger brother Mark, Lauren’s son Nikko, and former NFL star Tony Gonzalez were among those who attended the party with Bezos and Sanchez.

Bezos told his Instagram followers that he and his family had had a “crazy disco party” and that the New Year was a time for “personal growth.”

“We had so much fun celebrating with a crazy disco party with family last night,” he wrote, “but the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life.”

Both the positive and negative aspects of the situation are discussed.

Everything.

“Celebrate and expand.”

“I love you baby,” his girlfriend wrote on the post.

“It’s for any and all reasons.”

The group rented the 88-foot luxury yacht Tender To for the party, which was built in 2005 and has a master suite, two double cabins, and two twin cabins that can sleep up to seven people.

It costs between (dollar)38,000 and (dollar)42,000 to charter for a week, plus expenses.

Bezos is currently the world’s second richest man, with a net worth of (dollar)210 billion dollars.

Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla, recently dethroned him with a fortune estimated to be worth (dollar)276.2 billion.

Bezos has made a number of significant charitable contributions since stepping down as CEO of Amazon in July.

Just before Thanksgiving, he made a (dollar)100 million donation to the Obama Foundation, which is thought to be the largest amount ever given…

