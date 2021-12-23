As he announces his split from his CrossFit athlete wife, Madison Cawthorn was left disabled and accused of lying about the crash.

Madison Cawthorn, who is only 25, was elected to the US Congress in 2020, making her one of the youngest members of Congress ever.

After being paralyzed in a 2014 car accident, the Republican – now 26 – had already faced incredible challenges in his life.

After claiming he was “left to die” in the horror smash, he was later accused of lying about the circumstances of the accident.

Then, on Wednesday, Cawthorn announced his separation from Cristina Bayardelle, his wife of less than a year.

“Irreconcilable differences” were cited in a statement by the rising political star.

He went on to say that the demands of his new political job had “overnight” changed their lives.

The Sun takes a look at Cawthorn’s public life, from his engagement announcement to his appearance at the Republican National Convention and sharing news of his wedding on social media.

Cawthorn was 18 years old when a car he was riding in collided with a concrete pylon in Daytona Beach, Florida in 2014.

“There is no time to wait,” Cawthorn said in an interview after his near-death experience.

Life is a valuable commodity that can be taken away at any time.”

His friend Bradley Ledford fell asleep behind the wheel of a BMW X3 SUV while he was riding as a passenger.

Cawthorn’s feet were on the dashboard when the car collided with a concrete barrier.

Cawthorn was partially paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the accident, and he now uses a wheelchair.

Cawthorn claimed in a 2017 speech that Ledford abandoned him “to die in a fiery tomb,” but Ledford publicly refuted this in 2021, claiming that he rescued Cawthorn from the wreck once he had escaped the car.

Cawthorn stated in his deposition that he had “no memory from the accident,” while Ledford stated that he assisted in the rescue of an unconscious Cawthorn.

In an interview with People, Ledford discussed what happened after the crash and how he and Cawthorn have patched up their relationship.

“I’ve been through a lot with him,” Ledford told the outlet.

Cawthorn’s injuries were “incapacitating” and “life-threatening,” as the vehicle burst into flames almost instantly after impact.

“I quickly realized that Maddy [Cawthorn] was unconscious, and [I] realized that the situation was getting worse and worse,” Ledford said.

Ledford described how he approached Cawthorn and felt an intense heat on his right arm before realizing the SUV’s back half was engulfed in flames.

To get out, he tried to open the driver’s door, but it was stuck.

He tried to kick the windshield out, but it was immovable.

……

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.