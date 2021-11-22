As he gives a Fox News interview, Kyle Rittenhouse’s victory lap is set to further divide the US.

Trending
Kyle Rittenhouse's victory lap is set to further divide the US.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict: As he gives a Fox News interview, the teen’s victory lap is set to further divide the country.

After being found not guilty of shooting two people during a Black Lives Matter protest last year, the 18-year-old is set to appear on Fox News on Monday night.

NEW YORK – If you thought Kyle Rittenhouse’s decision was difficult to swallow, wait until the next phase, which could be even more stomach-churning – his victory lap.

Rittenhouse will be featured in an exclusive interview on Fox News on Monday night, followed by a full-length documentary on the network.

During his trial for killing two people and injuring a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the 18-year-old had a camera crew filming him.

After a trial that exposed the country’s raw divisions on race, guns, and vigilantism like few others before it, the jury found him not guilty of all charges, including intentional homicide.

Rittenhouse’s status as a modern-day folklore hero for the far right, who was put through hell but triumphed to preserve the cause of “freedom,” was cemented by the decision.

Rittenhouse’s appearance on Tucker Carlson is likely to be the first of many on sympathetic right-wing media outlets.

It will be nauseating to those who believe he is guilty.

It will be vindication for his supporters after what they perceived to be a politically motivated prosecution.

“So many people look at this case and see what they want to see,” Thomas Binger, the lead prosecutor in the case, told the jury.

The case of Rittenhouse has demonstrated once again that there is very little middle ground in America, so pick a side – and get ready to be yelled at by the other.

“If that’s not self-defense, nothing is!” said former President Donald Trump in a statement to Rittenhouse.

“Time for ALL State Militias to strike back with great fury and vengeance with the BLM scumbags,” a commenter named Bruiser1128 wrote on right-wing news website Breitbart.

The writer and commentator Roxane Gay, for example, tweeted: “I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted but it is gutting to witness the inevitable…it’s hollowing.”

Prior to the start of her show, comedian.

Kyle Rittenhouse's trial verdict is set to further divide the country as he gives a Fox News interview.

Kyle Rittenhouse trial verdict: Teenager’s victory lap set to further divide US as he gives Fox News interview

