As he is being kicked off a United Airlines flight, a passenger wears THONG on his face instead of a Covid mask.

A MAN was kicked off a United Airlines flight for not wearing a Covid mask and instead wearing a pair of panties over his face.

Adam Jenne was escorted off the flight on Wednesday, but claims to have worn his panties as a mask on about 20 other flights since the Covid rules took effect.

Two flight attendants are seen talking to Jenne before the flight from Florida to Washington, DC takes off in a video that has gone viral on social media.

One told the man he needed to “come off the airplane” because he was “not in mask compliance.”

After being told he wouldn’t be allowed to fly with his underwear on his face, Jenne told WFTX that several other passengers protested and walked off the plane.

He was compared to civil rights icon Rosa Parks, who was arrested in 1955 after refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger, according to NBC News.

United Airlines issued a statement to The Sun confirming the passenger’s ban from future flights.

“We appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions in the air,” said the customer, who was clearly not in compliance with the federal mask mandate.

According to the statement, “this customer has been barred from traveling with United.”

Because mask mandates are “absurd,” Jenne chose to wear a red thong on his face instead of a mask, according to WBBH.

He stated, “I believe the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity.”

“The flight crew has reacted differently to each flight.”

After security was called, Jenne was allegedly escorted off the plane by police officers.

He told WFLA that he’d been kicked off a flight before for breaking the mask rules.

He was kicked off a Delta flight earlier this year because of his pants, he claimed.

Everyone on commercial flights must wear face masks at all times, according to the TSA.

On United Airlines’ website, it even says that while eating and drinking, masks must be worn in between bites and sips.

According to the website, “Federal law requires all travelers age 2 and older to wear a face mask with no vents or openings that completely covers their nose and mouth.”

“If travelers are eating or drinking, masks must be worn in the airport and throughout the flight, as well as between bites and sips.”

“Travelers who do not wear their masks in the airport or on board may be denied transportation, fined, and/or lose their privileges to fly on future United flights.”