As he is denied a move to an open prison, the murder suspect Stephen Lawrence moans.

As he is denied a move to an open prison, murder suspect Stephen Lawrence moans.

AFTER FAILING TO PAY £90,000 he earned from a £3 million drugs plot, a suspect in the racist murder of Stephen Lawrence moaned that he couldn’t be moved to an open prison.

Jamie Acourt, 45, was one of five people arrested after Stephen, 18, was murdered in Eltham, South East London, in 1993. He was sentenced to nine years in prison for supplying cannabis.

Gary Dobson and David Norris were the only two who were found guilty.

Neil Acourt, Stephen’s brother, was arrested and sentenced to more than six years in prison for his role in the £3 million drug ring.

750kg of cannabis resin was moved between London and South Shields, Tyne and Wear, as part of the plot.

Acourt was ordered to repay his ill-gotten gains, which had grown to £95,000 due to interest, but he did not.

He was due to be released in November, but he told Westminster magistrates that it had thwarted a plea bargain.

“I’m happy to accept the default sentence because I have no way of paying the money,” he explained.

The case was put on hold.