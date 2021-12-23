As he joins a list of candidates in Pennsylvania, hedge fund CEO attracts high-level support.

As he joins a list of candidates in Pennsylvania, hedge fund CEO draws high-level support.

HARRISBURG — Even before formally announcing his candidacy for US Senate, David McCormick, the CEO of one of the world’s largest hedge funds and a former senior official in President George W Bush’s administration, is gaining support from longtime Pennsylvania party fundraisers and officials.

Christine Toretti, a longtime Republican national committeewoman from Pennsylvania, and former state party chair Rob Gleason, as well as fundraisers Pat Deon and Bill Sasso, are among McCormick’s supporters.

It remains to be seen whether McCormick’s high-level support will translate into victory in the May 17 primary election.

McCormick, 56, is gearing up to enter a Republican primary field that has been shaken up by the withdrawal of former President Donald Trump’s endorsed candidate, Sean Parnell, and the arrival of Mehmet Oz, the host of daytime TV’s “Dr. Oz.”

Other candidates, such as conservative activist Kathy Barnette, real estate investor Jeff Bartos, and Carla Sands, Trump’s former ambassador to Denmark, have spent the majority of the year attending party events, while Bartos toured the state by bus.

McCormick was described as a “winner” by Deon, the fundraiser.

In a text message, Deon said, “He’s a down-to-earth guy who served his country and worked hard.”

“Someone who wears a hard hat or sits in a boardroom can relate to him.”

The race to succeed retiring Republican US Senator Bob Corker is heating up.

Pat Toomey has opened the floodgates in what is expected to be one of a handful of competitive Senate races across the country next year.

In bellwether Pennsylvania, a presidential battleground and major electoral prize that backed Democrat Joe Biden last year and Trump in 2016, the race is considered a toss-up.

The Democratic primary field is strong, with candidates with far more electoral experience than the Republican field.

Among them are John Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor and third-term US Representative.

Rep. Conor Lamb (R-Pittsburgh) is a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia and Val Arkoosh, former chair of anesthesiology at Drexel University College of Medicine and current chair of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners.

