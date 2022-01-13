As he lay dying in hospital, Yorkshire Ripper was chained and unable to contact his ex-wife.

As he lay dying in hospital, Yorkshire Ripper was enslaved and unable to contact his ex-wife.

According to a report, the Yorkshire Ripper was kept in chains and unable to contact his ex-wife as he lay dying in hospital.

Despite having underlying health issues, Peter Sutcliffe, 74, contracted Covid after declining the opportunity to shield.

For 13 murders in the North from 1975 to 1980, the serial killer was serving a life sentence at HMP Frankland in Co Durham.

Sue McAllister, the Prison Ombudsman, criticized a four-hour delay in removing his restraints after hospital doctors informed security that he was about to die.

She was also “disappointed” that prison officials passed messages between Sutcliffe and his ex-wife Sonia instead of allowing them to speak on the phone.

She suggested that the prison communicate with local hospitals about the use of restraints and consider whether dying inmates have phone or laptop contact with family members.

In November of 2020, Sutcliffe passed away.