As he lifts the lid on horror shower attacks, a British drug smuggler reveals life in a hell-on-earth jail.

As he opens up about horror shower attacks, a British drug smuggler reveals life in a hellish jail.

A BRITISH drug smuggler who spent 18 years in a notorious Thai prison has spoken out about some of the atrocities he witnessed there.

After being caught with two kilograms of pure cocaine in an airport, Jonathan Wheeler was convicted of drug smuggling.

After being threatened with the death penalty, he pleaded guilty and was given a 50-year sentence.

Jonathan was imprisoned in Bang Kwang during this time, and in an interview with Billy Moore for his All or Nothing podcast, he described some of the gruesome scenes he witnessed while there.

He recalled a shocking attack in which a man was assaulted while showering by fellow inmates.

“When the guy was in the shower with his face covered in shampoo, another Thai guy bashed his head in with this lump of metal,” he recalled.

“Like a pumpkin, he bashed his head and his brains hung out.”

“Were you watching that?” asked host Billy, who spent time in Thai jails for drug offenses.

Jonathan replied, “Yeah, I wasn’t far away,” acknowledging that he had seen the man’s body pass by on a trolley shortly afterwards.

“Imagine you’ve got soap on your face, someone’s standing behind you at the shower troughs, and he’s pounding your head even when you’re on the ground.”

Billy has also spoken out about the unspeakable horrors he has witnessed in Thai prisons.

He also stated that while serving time in Klong Plem Central, he witnessed inmates stabbing fellow lags with HIV-infected needles to settle debts.

Jonathan struggled with some of the massive societal changes that had occurred while he was imprisoned after his release and return to the UK in 2012.

Jonathan stated that he was 33 when he was arrested and 51 when he left, and that he had no idea the smoking ban had been implemented.

“I didn’t recognize any cars, subway trains were talking to you, people were smoking cigarettes, and people were going insane; barmaids were asking, ‘What the f*** are you doing?'”

However, the former drug smuggler has since turned a new leaf, admitting that he no longer has nightmares about his previous life.