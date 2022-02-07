As he meets with Putin amid new invasion warnings, Macron hopes for a “historic” deal.

As he meets Putin amid renewed invasion warnings, Macron hopes for a “historic” deal.

Today, French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Putin, ahead of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss’ trip to Moscow on Thursday.

As he prepares to hold talks in Moscow to help de-escalate tensions over Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron expressed optimism for a “historic solution.”

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that “dialogue with Russia and de-escalation” are his top priorities before meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Monday.

“We won’t get unilateral gestures,” Macron said in an interview with the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche published on Sunday. “However, it is essential to prevent a deterioration of the situation before building confidence gestures and mechanisms.”

“Russia’s geopolitical goal today is clearly not Ukraine,” he said, “but it is to clarify the rules of cohabitation with Nato and the EU.”

“While it is legitimate for Russia to raise the issue of its own security, the security and sovereignty of Ukraine or any other European state cannot be compromised.”

He went on to say that he hoped his talks with Putin would be enough to prevent a military conflict, and that he believed Putin would be open to talking about bigger issues.

The presence of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western fears of an impending offensive, with White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warning Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day,” resulting in a conflict with “enormous human cost.”

On Sunday, a plane carrying US troops landed in Poland, bolstering Washington’s and Nato’s military presence in Eastern Europe.

Russia has denied any plans to attack its neighbor, but it is demanding security guarantees, including a guarantee that Ukraine will never be admitted to NATO.

The West has rejected this, but has stated that it is open to talking about confidence-building measures like arms control and missile inspections.

“The situation is too complex to expect decisive breakthroughs in the course of one meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

He did, however, say that Russia was aware of some of Macron’s ideas for reducing tensions, which he planned to share with Putin.

While Western governments continued to talk, Peskov said it was impossible to speak of a lull in tensions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Macron hopes for ‘historic’ deal as he meets Putin amid fresh invasion warnings