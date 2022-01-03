As he prepares for a sex abuse court hearing, Prince Andrew and his family enjoy the slopes at his £17 million Swiss chalet.

While Prince Andrew prepares for a sex abuse court hearing, his family enjoys the slopes at his £17 million Swiss chalet.

PRINCESS Beatrice continued her family vacation on the slopes yesterday, while her father, Prince Andrew, prepared for his court appearance in the United States.

The 33-year-old was joined in the exclusive Verbier resort in the Swiss Alps by her property developer husband Edo Mapelli Mozzi, 38, her mother Sarah, 62, and sister Princess Eugenie, 31.

Beatrice was seen today lugging ski equipment around the luxury resort with her husband as they set out for the day with Edo’s five-year-old son Christopher Wolfe, also known as Wolfie.

Fergie and her daughters linked arms as they drove down a hillside road to their £17.5 million chalet the other day.

On Christmas Day, the group flew to a Swiss ski resort.

Despite the blue sky and perfect snow conditions, they have yet to hit the slopes, according to sources, with Fergie maintaining constant contact with her ex-husband Andrew.

Between 1994 and 2004, Andrew’s sex trafficker pal Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of helping to entice vulnerable teenagers to ex-lover Epstein’s properties for him to sexually abuse them.

After being convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking for vile Epstein’s paedophile ring, she could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Following Maxwell’s guilty verdict, Andrew’s lawyers were said to be in emergency talks, fearing that his pal would “name names” in an attempt to have her lengthy prison sentence reduced.

Between 1999 and 2002, Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times: in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, has sued Andrew after a judge dismissed her claims as “immaterial and impertinent.”

Andrew has always vehemently denied any and all charges leveled against him.

And it appears the Duke of York has the support of his family, with Sarah Ferguson declaring that she “completely stands by Andrew 100 percent.”

“I completely stand by Andrew 100 per cent,” she told Italian talk show Porta a Porta this month.

“He is such a wonderful man, a wonderful father, and now a wonderful grandfather…

“In this day and age, I believe we must stand by our hearts and do what we believe is right with integrity, honour, and loyalty.”

Andrew broke his cover for the first time since Maxwell’s conviction just yesterday, with a stony expression on his face.

The duke was photographed as he drove from his Royal Lodge home to Windsor Castle for lunch with the Queen.

On Tuesday, a New York court will decide whether the civil case…

