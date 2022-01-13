As he prepares to step down as Deputy Chief Medical Officer, here are ten of Jonathan Van-Tam’s best quotes, metaphors, and analogies.

As he steps down as Deputy Chief Medical Officer, here are ten of Jonathan Van-Tam’s best quotes, metaphors, and analogies.

JVT is no stranger to a colorful turn of phrase, from hosepipes and yoghurt to penalty shoot-outs and the’mum test.’

Sir Jonathan Van-Tam is well-known for his expertise and knowledge, but he’s also become popular with the public for his imaginative language and vivid metaphors when describing scientific developments during the pandemic.

Here are some of JVT’s best quotes from No 10 press conferences and interviews as he prepares to step down as Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Professor Van-Tam emphasized, with a colorful turn of phrase, that it was not possible to completely avoid contracting coronavirus when Covid-19 restrictions in England were eased in July last year.

“Nothing reduces the risks to zero like standing in a meadow completely on your own ad infinitum with nobody coming within three metres of you,” he said at a Downing Street press conference.

When the UK approved the Pfizer vaccine in December 2020, there was a lot of discussion about how to store and transport the doses, which had to be kept at extremely low temperatures – unlike yoghurt, as the professor pointed out.

“This is a complicated product with a delicate culture,” he explained.

“It’s not a yoghurt that can be taken out and put back in the fridge several times.”

Professor Van-Tam advised people to “actually follow the guidance, don’t tear it to shreds, and don’t go further than the guidance actually says” in May 2020, when the country was under strict restrictions.

Later that year, he told Sky News that he was concerned about people adhering to the restrictions during the Christmas season.

“I’m certainly concerned that people don’t rip it apart, and that they follow whatever rules the government announces in due course,” he said.

The popular phrase reappeared in May 2021, when he urged people to exercise caution as restrictions were eased.

“If it’s possible to do something outside, it’s better to do it outside,” he said at a Downing Street press conference. “If it’s possible to do something with smaller numbers with people you know, rather than multiple new contacts, it’s better to do that.”

“Be patient.

“Don’t tear the pants,” I believe I said.

