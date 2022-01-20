As he stokes tensions with Boris Johnson, Emmanuel Macron demands that Britain accept more Channel migrants.

Last night, EMMANUEL Macron stoked tensions with Boris Johnson by demanding that Britain take in more Channel migrants.

The French President even accused the United Kingdom of encouraging illegal border crossings in order to feed the black market.

He blamed us for the “horrendous humanitarian situation” in an incendiary speech that will enrage No 10.

He also stated that his country is doing everything possible to halt the influx of asylum seekers attempting the perilous sea crossing.

“But, in the end, we won’t be able to solve the problem unless the way migratory flows are viewed from the British perspective changes,” he fumed.

“At the moment, our British friends are attempting to adopt the approach that was popular at the beginning of the 1980s.

“One where there is an acceptable level of economic illegal migration, you allow people to work without papers because it is beneficial to the economy.”

“There must be legal, stable routes to be able to migrate to the United Kingdom,” he added. “This is a dialogue we must pursue.”

Mr. Macron’s comments come after it was announced that the Navy would be in charge of slowing down record-breaking Channel crossings.

He also promised to be “tough” on No 10 in talks over Northern Ireland and fishing in his address to the EU parliament.

He believes the best way for the two countries to “regain trust in one another” is for Britain to “respect” the Brexit deal.

Following him, EU chief Maros Sefcovic echoed Liz Truss’s call to focus on larger issues, such as the Russian threat.

“They are our neighbors, our allies,” he said, “and I believe we would all like to see them as strategic partners again.”

“We will demonstrate all of our flexibility and goodwill to make this happen, but we will need a good partner on the other side.”