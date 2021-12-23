As he walked home for the holidays, a 6-year-old boy was hit and killed by a school bus seconds after getting off.

On Tuesday afternoon in Missouri, a six-year-old boy crossed in front of a car near the Oakland Mobile Home Park neighborhood.

According to police, the bus had other students on board when it pulled away, hitting the first-grader.

The police have not released the boy’s name.

The bus driver, as well as all witnesses, were questioned by Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Scott Roettger.

According to the St Louis Post-Dispatch, the bus was towed away from the accident.

The boy attended Plattin Primary School, where the students celebrated Christmas in their classrooms on the last day of the school year before the holidays.

“This morning, we were singing Christmas carols together,” said Superintendent Clint Johnston.

“This is a bad day for our school and our community.”

“It’s causing us a lot of pain.”

Even though the school is closed for the holidays, Johnston stated that counseling is available to students and staff.

The superintendent also requested that parents discuss the incident with their children.

“I think it’s critical that you start by letting them know you care about them and that it’s okay for them to hurt,” he continued.

“To get through this situation, we need to work together as a community.”

“A lot of people are going to have a difficult Christmas season, and we’ll get through it.”

“We’re going to get up.”

We’ll band together, but this isn’t the way anyone wants to spend their holiday break.”

