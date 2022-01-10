As he worked an extra shift for family, a Taco Bell employee ‘dies in his son’s arms after being shot by a customer using a fake $20.’

As he worked an extra shift for family, a Taco Bell employee ‘dies in his son’s arms after being shot by a customer using a fake (dollar)20.’

According to police, a TACO Bell employee was fatally shot and killed in Los Angeles over the weekend by a customer who attempted to purchase a drive-thru order with a counterfeit (dollar)20 bill.

Alejandro Garcia, 41, had been working at the restaurant chain in south LA with his 19-year-old son on Saturday night when gunfire erupted around 11 p.m., according to family members.

Garcia was shot after his son got into an altercation with two men in a black sedan who tried to pay for their order with counterfeit money.

One of the two men inside the car opened fire as the argument became more heated before speeding away from the scene.

Garcia’s son attempted to close the drive-thru window to provide cover, but at least one bullet broke through and struck his father in the chest, killing him.

“It’s so hard for him,” Garcia’s cousin Karina Garcia told CBS.

I can’t imagine witnessing your father being murdered right in front of your eyes and being powerless to intervene.

“One of the bullets hit his father straight in the head.

He was on the opposite side of the fence.

He was shot in the chest and died instantly.

“As soon as he reached over to try to save him, touch him, and he was gone,” says the narrator.

At the scene, Garcia was pronounced dead.

Another victim, who has not been identified, was treated for stab wounds but is expected to survive.

The two suspects who were inside the black sedan are still on the run.

Investigators have only described them as two men between the ages of 20 and 25.

Garcia, whom Karina described as a loving, hardworking, and generous man, had been working part-time at Taco Bell to supplement his family’s income, which included his three children.

Both investigators and the Garcia family are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.

“I just can’t believe people don’t have any heart… to do something like that,” Karina Garcia told CBS. “His son is just so distraught right now.”

He was just such a nice guy.”

Carlos Alejandro Garcia Ortega, another of his cousins, has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for his funeral.

“My family is devastated, we are in shock,” Carlos wrote on the page.

My cousin’s wife and three children are left behind.

They require all of the financial assistance they can get.

“With my heartfelt gratitude to all who have felt compelled to donate, and if you are unable to do so, please pray for his parents, wife, and children.”

Locals in the area said…

