As his 110-year sentence is commuted, truck driver Rogel Aguilera-Mederos says he “wishes he had died instead of four crash victims.”

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a truck driver, said he wished he had died instead of the four people killed in the crash.

Following public outcry over the state’s mandatory sentencing laws, Colorado Governor Jared Polis commuted truck driverRogel Aguilera-Mederos’s lengthy prison sentence to ten years in prison with the possibility of parole after five years.

Aguilera-Mederos told CBS Denver that he wished he had died instead of Miguel Angel Lamas Arellano, 24, Doyle Harrison, 61, Stanley Politano, 69, and William Bailey, 67.

He told the local CBS station, “My life is not a happy life.”

“Four people died, so it’s been a very sad life.”

Kim Kardashian West was one of the millions who supported Aguilera-Mederos, tweeting before his sentence was commuted, “He was not drunk or under the influence, his brakes on the semi tractor-trailer failed.”

“Another shocking and unfair aspect of this case is that the judge did not want to give him such a long sentence.

“However, his options were limited in Colorado due to the state’s mandatory minimums.”

Mandatory minimums rob judges of their discretion and must be repealed.”

More than 4.5 million people signed a petition asking the governor to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence, claiming he was a victim of mandatory sentencing in California.

The 26-year-old truck driver claimed his brakes failed prior to the crash, which killed four people and injured dozens more.

He was found guilty in October of dangerously driving a vehicle after prosecutors claimed he missed a truck ramp that could have prevented the crash.

The governor announced the news on Thursday, saying the sentence was excessive for what he called a “tragic but unintentional act.”

“Your 110-year sentence is simply not commensurate with your actions, nor with penalties handed down to others for similar crimes,” Polis wrote in the letter, which Kardashian shared on Twitter.

“I have decided to commute your sentence now because there is an urgent need to correct this unjust sentence and restore faith in the uniformity and fairness of our criminal justice system.”

Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ lawyer, James Colgan, told CBS Denver, “We believe justice has finally come to light for Rogel.”

“Unfortunately, there are people in this case who are victims, and we feel for them and their families.”

But we are grateful for Rogel and the justice system that he has had to deal with.”

In April 2019, Aguilera-Mederos told investigators that his brakes failed while driving a semi tractor-trailer at 85 mph.

He attempted to pull over to the side of the road…

