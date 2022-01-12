As his health deteriorates, Tunisia’s Ennahda party demands that the deputy chief be released.

As his health deteriorates, Tunisia’s Ennahda party demands his release.

The Party holds the authorities entirely responsible for the death of Noureddine El-Beheiry.

Yosra Ounas is a writer who lives in New York City.

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – Tunisia’s Ennahda party demanded on Wednesday that authorities release deputy prime minister Noureddine El-Beheiry from house arrest because his health has deteriorated significantly.

Following his December arrest, El-Beheiry, 63, went on a hunger strike.

His health deteriorated as a result of the arrest, and he was admitted to the hospital on January 31.

El-Beheiry is “compulsorily detained,” according to the party, and authorities are fully responsible for his life.

According to a statement from the party, “the existing authority is intransigent and refuses to comply with the requirements of the law and release him because his health condition has reached a stage of extreme danger and he is about to die.”

Ennahda urged local and international human rights organizations to exert pressure on authorities “to save El-Beheiry’s life before it is too late.”

At a UN news conference on Tuesday, spokeswoman for the UN Human Rights Office Liz Throssell expressed concern about El-Beheiry’s safety, saying he was detained without cause or explanation and is currently under house arrest.

While serving as Justice Minister, Interior Minister Charfeddine placed El-Beheiry and a ministry official under house arrest on charges of issuing false identity documents to a Syrian couple.

The largest party in Tunisia’s now-suspended parliament, Ennahda, described the accusations as “politicized” and demanded his immediate release.

On July 25, President Kais Saied overthrew the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive power.

He claims the “exceptional measures” are necessary to “save” the country, but critics accuse him of plotting a “coup.”

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.