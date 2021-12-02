As his romantic proposal is revealed, Virgil Abloh married childhood sweetheart Shannon after meeting at school.

After meeting at school, Virgil Abloh proposed to Shannon, his childhood sweetheart.

Virgil Abloh, a well-known menswear designer, married his childhood sweetheart, and the way he proposed is incredibly romantic.

After a two-year battle with rare heart cancer, Abloh, 41, the first black man to be an artistic director at Louis Vuitton, tragically passed away this weekend.

Despite his celebrity in the fashion world, little is known about Virgil Abloh’s personal life.

Shannon, an American program manager at Monster, was his childhood sweetheart and his wife.

After ten years of dating, the couple married in 2009.

They allegedly met in high school before going to college in Wisconsin.

Shannon earned a bachelor’s degree in management and marketing from Edgewood College, while Abloh earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Wisconsin before pursuing a master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Shannon told Inside Weddings that after a decade of courtship, Abloh surprised her by proposing to her.

Before a business trip, the renowned fashion designer is said to have requested that his future wife drive him to the airport.

She found Abloh waiting for her on one knee after exiting the car and walking around to take over the driver’s seat.

She told the outlet, “I was completely surprised — I couldn’t believe it!”

Shannon also revealed that the couple wrote their own vows and were surprised to discover they shared similar sentiments.

“The funny thing is that we wrote them separately and didn’t share them with each other,” she explained, “but they were very similar.”

Abloh died after a long battle with cancer.

Abloh, a studied architect and prominent fashion designer, was born in Illinois in 1980.

In 2006, he began designing clothing while studying at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

Virgil went on to intern with Kanye West at Fendi, where the two formed a close friendship.

Virgil founded Pyrex Vision after working with Kanye at DONDA and on Watch the Throne.

He shut down Pyrex the following year.

Off-White, a high-end streetwear brand, was founded by him in 2013.

Virgil was named artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear ready-to-wear line in 2018, following years of success.

The shocking news of his death rocked the fashion world, and many of the designers and celebrities with whom Abloh collaborated took to social media to express their grief.

Bernault Arnault, the executive director of Louis Vuitton, confirmed Abloh’s death in a statement, describing the designer as a “genius” in his field.

“This terrible news has shocked us all; Virgil was not only a brilliant designer and visionary, but he was also a…

