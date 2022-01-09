As home entertainment enjoys a £10 billion renaissance, James Bond’s No Time To Die is the top-selling DVD.

As home entertainment enjoys a £10 billion renaissance, James Bond No Time To Die is the top-selling DVD.

Pandemic sparks a renaissance in home entertainment, with digital streaming of movies, TV shows, and music skyrocketing.

Figures show that during 2021, home entertainment enjoyed a £10 billion renaissance as cinema closures and live event cancellations drove audiences to watch digital TV, watch movies, and listen to music in the comfort of their own homes.

According to the Entertainment Retailers Association (Era), the UK music, video, and games markets produced record sales of £9,716 million.

More than half of UK households subscribed to on-demand services such as Netflix and Disney (plus) in 2021, resulting in a 13.3% increase in video streams and sales.

The dominance of Spotify and Apple Music, boosted by blockbuster releases by Adele and Ed Sheeran, drove up music revenue by 8.7%.

During the pandemic, there was a scarcity of new films in theaters, so home viewing became popular.

With 1.148 million retail sales, including 717,500 physical units sold in two weeks, the delayed James Bond film No Time To Die was the year’s biggest title.

With 450,000 CD, vinyl, and cassette sales in the first two months of Adele’s 30 album’s release, 2021 proved that physical entertainment products are still in demand.

The British Association for Screen Entertainment reported that Cliff Richard’s The Great 80 Tour was the best-selling music DVD of the year.

Under 25s, on the other hand, are becoming more interested in video on demand, with Wonder Woman 1984 leading the way with 27.4 million rentals in 2021.

At Christmas, the “Download and Keep” digital film records were shattered.

Online now accounts for nearly 90 pence of every pound spent on music, video, and games.

In 2021, total digital revenues increased by 8.3% to £8.66 billion, surpassing the value of the entire entertainment market just two years ago.

Only video games suffered a 3.3 percent drop in sales, though this was still nearly 14 percent higher than the previous full year before Covid-19 struck.

“The vast majority of the sector’s growth is being driven by digital services, making entertainment more accessible and convenient than ever before,” said ERA CEO Kim Bayley.

The UK entertainment market will surpass £10 billion for the first time in 2022 if we can repeat our success.”

James Bond No Time To Die is top-seller on DVD as home entertainment enjoys £10bn renaissance