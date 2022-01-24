As I inked his girlfriend’s name on his bum, my worst ever client pooped himself.

My worst ever client pooed himself as I inked his girlfriend’s name on his bum as a tattoo artist.

Crocodile Jackson, who is based in Los Angeles, recounted the terrifying moment he realized what was going on out of the corner of his eye in a TikTok video.

Jackson explained how the incident occurred when he was an apprentice tattoo artist in the video, which does include the pooper.

“One day, a kid with the worst tattoo I’ve ever seen came in through the door,” he explained.

“This is the worst tattoo customer I’ve ever dealt with.”

“Anyway, he wanted the name of his girlfriend tattooed on his buttocks.

“So I go in and get about halfway through putting Meghan’s name on.”

“And I get a good stretch because I had to pull this line and I’m nervous,” she says. “And out of the corner of my eye, I see not just a little bit of poop, but full-on mud butt coming out of his crack.”

Jackson stated that he was “rightfully” enraged by the situation.

His client, on the other hand, was able to explain it.

He claimed he had just gotten off work and gone straight to the tattoo shop, skipping a bathroom break.

It’s unclear whether the tattoo was finished or not.