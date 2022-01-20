As increased subscriptions fuel the post-pandemic recovery, Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s pay doubles.

As increased subscriptions fuel post-pandemic recovery, Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s salary doubles.

The success of Disney(plus), the company’s flagship streaming service, has resulted in a (dollar)32.5 million reward package.

It reflected the CEO’s “strong performance given the unprecedented challenges” of the pandemic, according to the entertainment behemoth.

After his predecessor Robert Iger announced his surprise decision to step down in February 2020, Mr Chapek became the seventh chief executive in Disney’s 97-year history, amid the onslaught of coronavirus.

The reopening of theme parks, as well as the addition of millions of new subscribers to Disney(plus), the world’s largest entertainment company, fueled a post-pandemic recovery.

Disney’s CEO has reaped the benefits of that turnaround.

According to SEC filings, his base salary was (dollar)2.5 million (£1.8 million), but he also received a (dollar)14.3 million cash bonus, (dollar)10.2 million in stock awards, and (dollar)3.75 million in options.

He also received (dollar)1.36 million in pension benefits, as well as (dollar) 320,000 in “other” compensation.

“Since March 2020, Mr Chapek has expertly managed the significant disruption to the company’s businesses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as guided the company’s new management team leading our direct-to-consumer efforts,” the company added.

Thousands of Disney employees were furloughed or laid off during the first year of the health crisis, causing significant damage to the company’s theme park business.

As parks reopened partially or completely, many workers were able to return.

During the first year, all senior executives were given a pay cut.

The success of Disney(plus), the company’s flagship streaming service, which has more than doubled in size since 2020 and now outperforms competitors like Netflix.

During his time at Disney, Hulu and ESPN Plus both saw an increase in subscribers.

Disney benefited from the reopening of its theme-park business across the US, China, and France as the virus waxed and waned, helping the company swing to an operating profit after heavy losses last year.

Disney, like other Hollywood studios, experimented with releasing major films directly to streaming services alongside theatrical releases, but the strategy backfired when actress Scarlett Johansson sued Disney, alleging that the.

