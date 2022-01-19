As inflation is expected to reach 75%, Zimbabweans sleep in lines outside banks.

In Zimbabwe, where inflation is expected to reach 75% this year, sleeping in lines outside banks and exchanging salaries for scarce US dollars is common.

HARARE – Chipo Takarasa, a Zimbabwean teacher, carefully selects her groceries in a supermarket in Harare’s high-density Mufakose neighborhood.

Workers in Zimbabwe are struggling to make ends meet.

“When you don’t have enough money, shopping is difficult.”

Everything has risen in price in stores, and it has been difficult to adjust to buying fewer groceries.

But there’s nothing we can do,” Ms Takarasa, a housewife and mother of three, said.

“We had to reduce the amount of meat we ate.

We now buy cheaper relish like kale and soya chunks,” Ms Takarasa said, pointing to items in her shopping cart that she plans to use to make Zimbabwe’s national dish, thick maze porridge with meat, fish, or kale.

Inflation has decimated the Zimbabwean dollar over the last two years.

Ms Takarasa either rushes to the store to beat price increases or buys US dollars on the black market to preserve the value of her earnings when she receives her monthly salary.

“Everyone understands that the US dollar is more stable than the Zimbabwean dollar.

“There are long lines at the banks if you want to buy something,” she said.

The Zimbabwean government allows citizens to purchase US dollars at an official rate of ZWL(dollar)126 per dollar, but the black market value of the US dollar is around ZWL(dollar)230.

Zimbabwe accepts both the US dollar and the local currency as legal tender.

Zimbabweans are frequently seen sleeping in bank queues in order to purchase scarce US dollars.

In 2008, the country experienced hyperinflation, resulting in food shortages in stores.

From 2009 to 2019, the country used the US dollar as its official currency, and inflation remained stable.

Inflation peaked at 837 percent in July 2020, then dropped to 50% by mid-2021.

According to the government’s statistics agency, it has since risen to 60.7 percent in December and is expected to hit 75 percent this year.

