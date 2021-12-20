As Ireland imposes a pub curfew, Germany, Spain, and Italy are considering new rules.

Several European countries are reimposing tougher Covid measures, from Christmas lockdowns to nightclub closures.

To deal with the threat posed by the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, more countries are considering stricter rules, with some already enacting pub curfews and social gathering restrictions.

After experts warned that the variant could bring critical infrastructure to a halt, Germany is considering shutting down nightclubs and bars.

Indoor gatherings for vaccinated people would have to be limited, according to German Vice-Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, who added, “I am sure that clubs and discos will close.”

According to Reuters, access to restaurants, theaters, and other venues will remain open to the vaccinated and recovered, but private gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people starting on December 28.

Following growing concerns about the Omicron variant’s spread in the UK, Germany joined France and other countries in tightening travel restrictions from the UK.

Quarantine is now required for arrivals from the United Kingdom for 14 days.

On Wednesday, Spain will hold an emergency meeting to discuss new restrictions.

On Sunday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez delivered a speech to the nation, saying that the meeting with regional leaders would “evaluate new measures that could be implemented in the coming weeks.”

According to local media, Italy will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss mandatory testing for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people who wish to attend large events.

It comes after mass protests erupted across Europe over the weekend in response to new measures that would have an impact on millions of people’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

On Monday, new Covid restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant went into effect in Ireland, requiring all restaurants and bars to close at 8 p.m., excluding takeaways and delivery services.

The restrictions, which will last until the end of January, will also restrict attendance at both indoor and outdoor events.

Unvaccinated people are barred from public places such as restaurants, museums, and gyms under new Swiss regulations that took effect on Monday and are expected to last until January 24.

Working from home is now mandatory in Switzerland, and indoor gatherings with at least one unvaccinated person will be limited to ten people.

The maximum number of people who are vaccinated is 30.

