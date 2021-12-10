As it forges ahead in the arms race, China is developing a 6,000mph hypersonic nuke missile “based on a design ABANDONED by Nasa.”

As it pushes ahead in the arms race, China is developing a 6,000mph hypersonic nuke missile “based on a design ABANDONED by Nasa.”

A Chinese research team has built and tested a prototype based on a radical design developed by an American space agency scientist over two decades ago.

The majority of hypersonic planes have a belly engine.

However, two separate engines on the sides propelled the potentially revolutionary Two-Stage Vehicle (TSV) X-plane.

According to the South China Morning Post, it was proposed by Ming Han Tang, a Chinese American who was the chief engineer of Nasa’s hypersonic program in the late 1990s.

The engines could switch to a high-speed mode and reach speeds of more than five times the sound speed.

However, the Boeing Manta X-47C, a program to test Tang’s design, was shelved by the US government in the early 2000s due to cost concerns.

Money, on the other hand, is no object in today’s rapidly militarizing China, particularly if it keeps the Communist regime ahead in the arms race.

So, at the Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics in Jiangsu’s eastern province, professor Tan Huijun and his colleagues built a prototype machine based on Tang’s blueprint.

According to Tan and colleagues in a paper published in the Chinese peer-reviewed Journal of Propulsion Technology, understanding the design’s working mechanism can provide important guidance to hypersonic plane and engine development.

It comes after China launched a hypersonic missile around the world in October, leaving the US shaken by the frightening display of military might.

China launched a rocket into space carrying a hypersonic glide vehicle that circled the globe before speeding towards its target, according to US intelligence and military officials.

According to intelligence sources who spoke to the Financial Times, the nuclear-capable missile missed its target by about two dozen miles when it was launched secretly in August.

The chilling test, however, has alarmed US officials and demonstrates China’s remarkable progress in the development of hypersonic weapons, according to sources.

A hypersonic missile travels five times the speed of sound and can reach distances of up to 1,500 miles, and Russia has recently used the technology to develop cutting-edge missiles.

In a terrifying arms race, Asian superpowers have been scrambling to develop powerful weapons.

According to an Asian national security official and a Chinese security expert close to the People’s Liberation Army, China’s Academy of Aerospace Aerodynamics is developing the weapon.

China has publicly announced a number of rocket launches…

