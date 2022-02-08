As it hits UK supermarket shelves, Swedish potato milk is dubbed “the next big thing.”

‘It doesn’t taste like you’re drinking chips,’ says the narrator.

Potato milk has arrived.

It’s the latest in a long line of dairy alternatives, each one appearing to be more environmentally friendly than the last.

The new challenger, made by the Swedish brand Dug, will hit supermarket shelves on Thursday in 220 Waitrose stores across the country.

Dug describes its plant-based drink as “deliciously creamy,” creating the “perfect foam” for morning coffees, fresh from building a factory in the UK, where the plant-based milk market is now worth about £400 million per year.

Potato milk, according to John Chater, Dug’s trading director, will be the next big thing.

He told me, “Potatoes are 100% sustainable.”

“If you watch Matt Damon’s [movie]The Martian, you’ll notice that the first thing he grows [on Mars]is potatoes.

They will keep you alive for a long time.

“Potato milk uses 56 times less water than almond milk, which was the king of alternatives for a long time.”

“We use twice as much land as oats, and we use potatoes that would otherwise be wasted.”

“Potatoes don’t require much to grow at all,” according to Dug’s website, “making them a super-sustainable crop when compared to others like soybeans, almonds, oats, or dairy.”

The drink is the brainchild of the University of Lund, which also gave birth to the now-famous oat milk brand Oatly.

According to reports, the professor behind Dug knows the professor behind Oatly.

According to market analysts Mintel, oat milk was the most popular plant-based milk in 2020, with consumers spending £146 million on the non-dairy alternative.

In the meantime, almond milk has risen to second place in the UK, with a market value of £105 million in the same year.

Waitrose predicted that 2022 will be “the turn of the potato” in its latest food and drink report, noting that sales of plant-based milk were nearly a fifth higher last year than in 2019.

“Potato milk is very neutral, really creamy, and has a good texture,” Alice Shrubsall, the grocer’s alternative milk buyer, told i.

“It’s fantastic in coffee or in a smoothie.”

There’s a smidgeon of sweetness here.

There’s no potato flavor in there, at least not that I can detect.

You don’t get the feeling you’re drinking chips.”

Pea protein and rapeseed oil are also included in Dug’s ingredients.

