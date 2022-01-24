As Joe considers sending 50,000 troops to Ukraine, an expert warns that a Russian invasion is “inevitable” after Biden’s mistakes.

Expert warns that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable” after Biden’s mistakes, as Joe considers sending 50,000 troops.

According to one expert, a RUSSIAN invasion of Ukraine is “inevitable” if the West fails to unite in response to Russian aggression.

President Biden’s comments that a minor inversion by Russia would elicit a lower response than a full-fledged military invasion were slammed by Isabel Sawkins, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society.

According to reports, if the Ukrainian crisis worsens, the United States could send up to 50,000 troops to Eastern Europe.

As the crisis escalates, Sawkins believes this week is critical, with Washington expected to respond to Moscow’s aggression in the coming days.

She urged nations to present a united front to Russia, stating that Russia must back down.

“Unfortunately, that does not appear to be the case at the moment,” the expert told The Sun, “and without that united response, invasion is unavoidable.”

“There isn’t a coordinated effort here.”

Putin is well aware that he has dug these sorts of crevasses in order to effectively isolate certain parts of the West.”

Last week, Biden sparked outrage by suggesting that Russia might face a lesser penalty for a “minor incursion.”

“It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up fighting about what to do and what not to do, and so on,” he explained.

“I believe that if there is something where Russian forces are crossing the border, killing Ukrainian fighters, and so on, that changes everything.”

“He (Putin) has no misunderstanding,” Biden told reporters a day later, scrambling to clarify his remarks.

It is an invasion if any assembled Russian units cross the Ukrainian border.”

“What Biden said was an absolute blunder,” Sawkins said.

It makes no difference how big the invasion is.

As a NATO member, the United States has a responsibility to keep an eye on Ukraine.

“I’m not sure if Biden’s words were stuttering, but it only added fuel to the fire.”

Putin would have been “emboldened” and Russian officials would have been “rubbing their hands with glee” when Biden made the gaffe, according to the expert.

“The ramifications of Biden’s comments could have been catastrophic,” she warned.

Who knows what would’ve happened if he said something incorrectly and didn’t come back quickly enough to clarify.”

Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a Republican, claimed that Biden effectively “gave Putin permission to invade Ukraine.”

In order to counter Russian aggression, Biden is considering sending up to 5,000 US troops to Romania, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

The commander-in-chief is also considering sending naval vessels to NATO allies that are under attack.

The number of troops in a unit could…

