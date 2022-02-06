As Kwasi Kwarteng defends Boris Johnson, Jimmy Savile has become a symbol of Cabinet loyalty.

Ministers are being questioned about the Prime Minister’s Jimmy Savile remark, and their responses have become a litmus test for their allegiance.

Boris Johnson’s comments about Sir Keir Starmer and Jimmy Savile were “perfectly reasonable,” according to business minister Kwasi Kwarteng.

He is the third minister to publicly defend the Prime Minister’s false claim, demonstrating that Jimmy Savile has emerged as an unlikely symbol of the Cabinet’s devotion to the Prime Minister.

Mr Johnson made the divisive remark in the House of Commons on Monday, prompting the development of the metric.

Since then, ministers have been questioned about the appropriateness of the remark, and their response has become a telling indicator of their devotion to the Prime Minister.

Mr Kwarteng told Sky News that it was “perfectly reasonable” to mention Sir Keir’s apology on behalf of the organization he led for failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

“The fact that he apologized implies that he bears some responsibility at some level.”

Mr Johnson’s defense began earlier this week, when Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the remarks were “part of the cut and thrust in the Chamber.”

Michael Gove, a close ally of the Prime Minister, later said the PM had nothing to apologize for.

Other senior ministers, on the other hand, have been less forthcoming in their support, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid stating that Sir Keir “deserves absolute respect” for his role as CPS head.

“When he was in charge of the DPP, Keir Starmer did a good job, and he should be respected for it.”

He deserved complete respect for doing such a difficult job,” he told Sky News.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who has remained largely out of the spotlight as the Downing Street party allegations have played out, publicly rebuked the Savile slur during a press conference on Thursday.

“To be honest, I wouldn’t have said it, and I’m glad the Prime Minister clarified what he meant,” he said.

Mr Johnson clarified his remark before the press conference, admitting he “had nothing to do personally” with the decision not to prosecute the paedophile.

The Chancellor’s remarks, however, reignited speculation that he is preparing to run for Prime Minister in the same way that Mr Johnson did.

