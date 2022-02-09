As letters to guests are sent out, the Met Police probe into Downing Street parties is explained.

As letters to guests are sent out, the Metropolitan Police Service explains what Operation Hillman is all about.

The force will begin contacting the’more than 50′ people believed to have been involved in the events in question by the end of the week.

The police investigation into Downing Street parties, dubbed Operation Hillman, will begin questioning partygoers this week.

More than 50 people will be contacted by detectives from the Metropolitan Police Service’s Special Enquiry Team in connection with allegations of lockdown-flouting events in Downing Street in 2020 and 2021.

The Cabinet Office has handed over more than 500 documents and 300 images to the service, which is thought to be investigating 12 separate gatherings over eight days.

Following Sue Gray’s internal investigation, which was mostly suppressed due to the police probe, the Met said on Wednesday that it had requested “further information” from the Cabinet Office.

Meanwhile, the force plans to contact the "more than 50" people suspected of being involved in the events "by the end of the week."

The force stated that “in most cases, contact is made via email.”

A questionnaire sent to those under investigation “asks for an account and explanation of the recipient’s participation in an event, has formal legal status, and must be answered truthfully,” according to the document.

“There may also be a need to contact additional people in the coming days and weeks – should they be identified as having participated in an event and potentially breached regulations,” the Met added.

“It should be noted that being contacted does not always imply that a fixed penalty notice will be issued.”

A fixed penalty notice will usually be issued if officers believe it is appropriate after an investigation because the Covid regulations have been broken without a reasonable excuse.

“We recognize the importance of this case and the public’s interest in it, so we’re moving forward with our investigation.”

We intend to complete our investigations in a proportionate, fair, and impartial manner.”

The investigation is thought to be led by Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors, the Met’s lead for Covid-19.

Ms Connors, who has worked for the Met for nearly 30 years, has overseen the city’s enforcement of lockdown laws, with officers issuing thousands of fines to rule-breakers and singling out those who hold unlicensed gatherings.

