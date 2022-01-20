As little girls play in princess dresses, dad is gunned down in broad daylight.

Dad is gunned down in broad daylight while his daughters play in princess dresses.

TERRIFYING CCTV footage shows two little girls dressed as princesses running down a street after a father was gunned down in broad daylight.

Luke Graham was shot at point blank range while playing with his friends on Birch Street in Ashton-under-Lyne, Manchester.

In June 2018, both girls were happily playing together before witnessing the horrific gangland shooting.

Graham, a father of two, was ambushed and killed by three balaclava-wearing men as part of a drug turf war.

While sitting in the passenger seat of a van, he was shot in the shoulder by a gunman and died instantly.

At around 4.50 p.m., Graham, also known as ‘Tank,’ and Anton Verigotta were lured to the address under the impression that they were carrying out a drug deal.

The gunman pursued the pair back to their car after approaching the address, fatally wounding Graham and shooting Verigotta in the leg.

Five men have been sentenced to prison for his murder, but Callum Halpin, 27, remains on the run after fleeing the UK in connection with Graham’s murder and the attempted murder of Verigotta.

For his role in the gangland slaying, the NCA named Halpin as one of the UK’s 12 most wanted men yesterday.

According to police, Halpin has ties to both Spain and Turkey, but his last known UK address was in Manchester’s Openshaw neighborhood.

Following his release from prison, Graham began undercutting the prices of more established gangs, sparking a turf war.

Graham and his associate “stepped on the toes” of an organized crime group, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson previously told the Manchester Evening News.

“They weren’t a known quantity; they weren’t an organized crime group,” she explained.

“We only found out about it after the murder.”

Wade Cox was sentenced to 36 years in prison for his role in the murder just hours after the crime was committed.

In relation to the murder, Jack West, Connor Cornforth, and Ben Dodd were found guilty of assisting an offender.

West was sentenced to 42 months in prison, Cornforth to 37 months, and Dodd to 30 months in prison.

Jordan Atkinson was sentenced to eight years in prison for encouraging or assisting an indictable offense.

The incident’s CCTV footage was featured in the BBC documentary The Detectives: Fighting Organized Crime.

It shows Verigotta getting out of the van and approaching a property on the street while Graham waits for him to return.

A gunman wearing all black and hiding his face behind a balaclava emerges from the address and opens fire…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.