As Liz Truss warns of a “terrible quagmire” if Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, the US and Russia are set to meet urgently.

In a third attempt to de-escalate rising tensions over Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva.

After President Joe Biden warned Russia it would pay a “stiff price” if it attacked Ukraine, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a new round of talks aimed at defusing tensions over Moscow’s military build-up on the Ukrainian border.

After flying to Kyiv this week to promise Ukraine that Washington would pursue “relentless diplomacy” to avoid a full-fledged military conflict with Russia, Mr. Blinken will meet Mr. Lavrov in Geneva on Friday.

In a speech to the Lowy Institute foreign affairs think tank in Sydney on Friday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned Russian President Vladimir Putin to “desist and step back from Ukraine” before making a “massive strategic mistake.”

Ms Truss claimed that the “Kremlin has not learned the lessons of history” and that “invasion will only result in a terrible quagmire and loss of life, as we know from the Soviet-Afghan war and conflict in Chechnya.”

According to Sky News, 30 elite Rangers have arrived in Ukraine to assist in the training of their forces.

A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said invading Ukraine would be a “disaster for the world,” the troops flew out on planes that also airlifted a total of 2,000 anti-tank missile launchers given to the country by the UK.

Mr. Blinken has tried to bolster US allies’ commitments to slap Russia with sanctions if it invades Ukraine, which western countries fear will happen in the coming weeks, according to intelligence reports that Moscow has amassed 127,000 troops near the country.

Mr Blinken, who has repeatedly condemned Russian “disinformation” aimed at destabilizing Ukraine, said on Thursday that diplomatic efforts this week had allowed him to represent a shared view of Western countries to Russia on Friday and press Moscow to back down.

“That unity gives us strength – strength that Russia does not and cannot match,” he added.

“That’s why… I’ll be able to represent a shared view, a shared preference, on behalf of the US and our European allies.”

